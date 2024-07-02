Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

APRE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,339. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. Analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

