Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 11.9% in June

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.27% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Aptorum Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 39,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,632. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

