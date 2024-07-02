Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.