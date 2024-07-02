Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 6.5%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 143,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 788,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $16,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 186,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

