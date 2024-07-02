Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $65.59 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Ardor has a market cap of $65.59 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

