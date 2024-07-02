Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lessened by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,330 shares of company stock valued at $65,582,187. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,138. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $363.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.64 and its 200-day moving average is $280.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

