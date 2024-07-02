Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ARKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -37.13%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

