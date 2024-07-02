Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Short Interest Update

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ARM Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up 3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 162.18. 4,102,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 112.23. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 177.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

