ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 161.69 and last traded at 158.95. Approximately 1,864,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,230,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at 158.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of 103.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 112.23.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ARM's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

