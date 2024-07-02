Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 12,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Asana Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,976 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Asana by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asana by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,915 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Asana by 8,952.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

