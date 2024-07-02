Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascom Stock Performance

ACMLF opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Ascom has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

