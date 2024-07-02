ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $10.99. ASE Technology shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1,695,966 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 91.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 830,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616,250 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.