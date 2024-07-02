ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,040.34 and last traded at $1,034.77. 187,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,126,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,033.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $407.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $964.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.