Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARGGY opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

