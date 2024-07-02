Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ARGGY opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
