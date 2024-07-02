Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Stock Down 2.4 %

ASTC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.15. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

About Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

