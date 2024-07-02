Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATLX stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 72,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $161.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.72.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlas Lithium makes up approximately 6.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned about 2.00% of Atlas Lithium worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

