Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 14,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. 5,348,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

