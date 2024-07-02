Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in Avantor by 147,220.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,433,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,442,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

