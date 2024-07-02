Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,071. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Avantor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

