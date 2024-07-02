Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 7,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 100,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 989,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

