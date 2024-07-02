Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of AVVIY opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.
Aviva Company Profile
