Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AVVIY opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

