AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
