Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Up 3.2%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. 18,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 609,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

