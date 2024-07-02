Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 5,556,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,605,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $314.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 194.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 156,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

