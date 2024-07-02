Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $1.09 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.0945 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

BCMXY stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Bank of Communications has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

