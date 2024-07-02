Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$122.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been given a C$122.00 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.30.

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 642,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,060. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

