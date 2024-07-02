Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Baxter International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.