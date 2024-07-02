Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $243.47 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.43 or 0.05508077 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00046050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,655,044 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,275,044 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

