BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BioLife Solutions worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,845 shares of company stock valued at $447,644. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

BLFS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 274,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.