Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.52. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

