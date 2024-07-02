Birks Group (BGI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN: BGI) in the last few weeks:

7/1/2024 – Birks Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744. Birks Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Further Reading

