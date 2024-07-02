Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $436.38 million and $1.67 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $24.92 or 0.00040243 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

