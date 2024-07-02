BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Raymond James

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.40. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

