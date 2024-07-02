BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

