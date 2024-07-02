BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT remained flat at $12.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 49,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,092. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

