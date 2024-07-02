BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 911,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

