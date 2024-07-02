BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 37,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

