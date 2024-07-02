BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 148,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,981. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

