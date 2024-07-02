BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
MUC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 250,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.30.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
