BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,368. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.