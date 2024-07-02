BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 162,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,015. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

