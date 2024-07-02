BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 162,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,015. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.