BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 12,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,342.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,110,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,524.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 47,273 shares of company stock worth $566,354 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.