BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 12,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.82.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Average Calculator
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.