BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 12,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,342.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,110,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,524.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 47,273 shares of company stock worth $566,354 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

