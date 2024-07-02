BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BNY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 50,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,144. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

