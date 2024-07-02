BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $915.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.17.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $784.29. 79,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

