BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE BST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,961. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.