BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,961. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

