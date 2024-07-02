BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:BKSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 460,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,945. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKSY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

