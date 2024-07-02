Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

