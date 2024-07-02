Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,623.42 and last traded at $1,631.61. 813,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,179,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,640.80.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,673.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,433.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,364 shares of company stock valued at $11,329,466 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

