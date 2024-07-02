Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Target Price at $13.21

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Coty Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of COTY opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

