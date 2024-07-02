Brokerages Set Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) PT at $62.80

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jackson Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after buying an additional 399,665 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after buying an additional 111,875 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 122,302 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

